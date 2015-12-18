Research and Markets: Europe Pet Food Market: By Pet & Distribution Channel – Forecast (2015 -2020)

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfknz8/europe_pet_food)

has announced the addition of the “Europe

Pet Food Market – Forecast (2015 -2020)” report to their

offering.

Customers’ interest in natural formulations has encouraged companies to

further expand their product mix by launching products with natural

ingredients. Brands with formulas free of artificial colors and flavors

are positively perceived in the market. Customers increasingly consider

their pets to be members of the family and are willing to pay for

higher-priced pet food.

Europe pet food market is characterized by increasing pet humanization,

manufacturers focus on new formulas & innovative packaging and customers

buying preference through multi-channels. Increasing health concern for

pets among pet owners is stimulating the demand for quality functional

food.

Pet owners in Europe give more importance to quality over quantity and

price which is affecting the buying decisions of customers. The demand

for pet specific products as well as product with specific nutritional

benefits is expected to rise in the coming years. Spain is projected to

be the fastest growing market during the review period.

Companies Mentioned:

Peters Pure Animal Foods Pty Ltd

Mars Inc

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

MPM Products Ltd

Royal Canin Pvt Ltd

Wagg Foods Ltd

Pets at Home Plc

Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH

Agrifarma SpA

Morando SpA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Pet Food Market: Macroeconomic Snapshot

2. Europe Pet Food Market Overview

3. Executive Summary

4. Europe Pet Food: Market Landscape

5. Europe Pet Food Market – By Pet

6. Europe Pet Food Market – By Food Type

7. Europe Pet Food Market – By Distribution Channel

8. Europe Pet Food Market – By Country

9. Europe Pet Food Market – Company Profiles

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfknz8/europe_pet_food

