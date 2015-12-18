Research and Markets: Europe Pet Food Market: By Pet & Distribution Channel – Forecast (2015 -2020)

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfknz8/europe_pet_food)
has announced the addition of the “Europe
Pet Food Market – Forecast (2015 -2020)” report to their
offering.
Customers’ interest in natural formulations has encouraged companies to
further expand their product mix by launching products with natural
ingredients. Brands with formulas free of artificial colors and flavors
are positively perceived in the market. Customers increasingly consider
their pets to be members of the family and are willing to pay for
higher-priced pet food.
Europe pet food market is characterized by increasing pet humanization,
manufacturers focus on new formulas & innovative packaging and customers
buying preference through multi-channels. Increasing health concern for
pets among pet owners is stimulating the demand for quality functional
food.
Pet owners in Europe give more importance to quality over quantity and
price which is affecting the buying decisions of customers. The demand
for pet specific products as well as product with specific nutritional
benefits is expected to rise in the coming years. Spain is projected to
be the fastest growing market during the review period.
Companies Mentioned:
- Peters Pure Animal Foods Pty Ltd
-
Mars Inc
- Nestlé Purina PetCare Company
- MPM Products Ltd
- Royal Canin Pvt Ltd
-
Wagg Foods Ltd
- Pets at Home Plc
- Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH
- Agrifarma SpA
-
Morando SpA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Europe Pet Food Market: Macroeconomic Snapshot
2. Europe Pet Food Market Overview
3. Executive Summary
4. Europe Pet Food: Market Landscape
5. Europe Pet Food Market – By Pet
6. Europe Pet Food Market – By Food Type
7. Europe Pet Food Market – By Distribution Channel
8. Europe Pet Food Market – By Country
9. Europe Pet Food Market – Company Profiles
