Ross University School of Medicine Partners with California State University, Dominguez Hills to Increase Physician Diversity

Schools create pathway program for graduates of the Hispanic Serving Institution to attend medical school

CARSON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hispanics comprise 18 percent of the U.S. population yet represent only 5 percent of U.S. physicians. In an effort to increase diversity in the physician workforce, California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) announce an agreement to help more Hispanic students attend medical school.





The agreement was signed today at CSUDH’s campus by Thomas Parham, CSUDH president, Michael Spagna, CSUDH provost, and William F. Owen, M.D., FACP, RUSM dean and chancellor. The partnership creates an educational pathway program for CSUDH’s graduates to study medicine at RUSM. Qualified students who earn full acceptance into the medical school will receive a scholarship for first semester tuition at the RUSM campus in Barbados.

CSUDH is a Minority Serving Institution (MSI) and Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) that is recognized nationally for increasing college access and success for students of color. The university consistently ranks in the top 100 universities across the country granting degrees to Latinx and African-American students.

“We are pleased and excited to join RUSM in addressing the paucity of black and Latinx medical students and practicing physicians,” said Parham. “Considering the changing demographics of the U.S., in addition to the increasing numbers of specific minority health disparities, increasing the number of providers can effectively improve healthcare overall and specifically in those communities most affected. Although the issue of underrepresentation of culturally different people in healthcare has long been a problem, this approach of MSIs partnering with RUSM is novel and will undoubtedly be successful.”

“We are excited to partner with CSUDH in this important effort to increase the number of Hispanic and Latinx physicians,” said Owen. “The lack of a diverse physician workforce negatively impacts healthcare outcomes in Hispanic communities and communities of color that are typically prone to high rates of chronic diseases. We’re working to address that long overdue challenge to increase the diversity of our nation’s physicians by partnering with HSIs and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), using novel student engagements, validated support programs and senior-level commitments to success.”

RUSM is an International Member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. As part of its continued commitment to addressing diversity, RUSM’s parent company, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), signed on to the HBCU Partnership Challenge created by the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, pledging to invest in creating strategic collaborations with HBCUs and working to increase diversity in key workforce sectors. Over the past year, RUSM has announced five similar agreements with minority serving institutions, including Charles R. Drew University, Dillard University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tuskegee University and Saint Peter’s University.

Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, RUSM’s 14,000-plus diverse alumni practice medicine throughout North America and across all specialties, including a high percentage of graduates who enter the in-demand field of primary care. More than a quarter of RUSM students identify as black or Hispanic, with RUSM earning a 96 percent USMLE Step 1 first-time pass rate in 2018. RUSM also achieved a 92 percent residency attainment rate for first-time-eligible 2018-2019 graduates, and of the 647 RUSM medical students who attained residency in March of 2019, 82 were black and 61 were Hispanic.

About California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Dominguez Hills, centrally located in the greater Los Angeles South Bay region, is a model urban university with a wide range of academic programming, providing accessible, high quality and transformative education to students aspiring to succeed and thrive in a complex, global society. Since 1960, CSUDH has served a diverse community of learners and educators collaborating to change lives and communities for the better. A national model and laboratory for student success, the university offers a proven path to opportunity and social equity, advancing a college-focused culture in the communities it serves while providing vital resources of knowledge, talent, and leadership to the greater Los Angeles region and beyond. Today, CSUDH boasts over 100,000 alumni – doctors, scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs – who are leaders in education, health, technology, entertainment, public service, and business, making a difference in their fields, in people’s lives, and in their communities. For more information, visit www.csudh.edu.

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter (@RossMedSchool), Instagram (@rossmedschool) and Facebook (@RossMedSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

