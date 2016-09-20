RubiconMD Takes Additional Investment from California Health Care Foundation

RubiconMD receives investment to grow access to specialty care for

Medicaid populations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RubiconMD, the leader in specialty eConsults, has announced a strategic

investment from the California Health Care Foundation’s (CHCF)

Innovation Fund. With the investment, CHCF supports RubiconMD’s

innovative approach to improving access to specialty care through

eConsults for primary care providers in Medi-Cal managed care plans. The

additional investment, on top of the company’s recently announced Series

A financing in May, led by Waterline Ventures, brings the total invested

capital in RubiconMD to over $6 million to-date. Existing investors in

RubiconMD also include Dioko Health Ventures, Alma Mundi Fund, health

technology giant athenahealth and former Blue Cross Blue Shield of

Florida CEO Bob Lufrano.

Specialty care is in short supply throughout California and statewide

data shows that Medi-Cal enrollees are twice as likely as those with

employer-based insurance to report difficulty seeing a specialist. These

barriers to accessing specialty care are even more acute for Medi-Cal

enrollees in rural areas, who report experiencing twice as much

difficulty as enrollees in urban areas. RubiconMD’s digital health

platform connects primary care providers to specialists enabling timely,

expert clinical advice through eConsults.

“CHCF sees great potential in using eConsults and RubiconMD’s approach

to improve access to healthcare for consumers in low-income or

underserved communities in California,” said Carl Bouthillette, Senior

Program Officer, CHCF Innovation Fund. “eConsults can improve access to

critical specialty care, especially in rural areas where there are

particular constraints to the supply of specialty care providers.”

“RubiconMD welcomes this investment and the opportunity it provides to

bring eConsults to California Medi-Cal beneficiaries,” said Gil Addo,

CEO and Co-founder of RubiconMD. “We believe RubiconMD’s eConsult

program will not only improve access to specialty expertise, but also

save patients time, and reduce their travel burden.”

eConsults on RubiconMD are managed through a web-based platform that

matches primary care inquiries to specialists for advice, with a median

response time of four hours or less. eConsults empower primary care

providers to make more informed decisions on patient care plans and

improve productivity. Studies have shown that eConsults can reduce

specialty referrals by 40% and decrease wait times by 50%.

About RubiconMD

Founded in 2013, RubiconMD is a web-based eConsult service that enables

primary care providers to quickly and easily discuss their cases with

top specialists, so they can provide better care—improving the patient

experience and reducing costs. We strive to democratize medical

expertise, so that all patient populations have access to the care they

need. Learn more at rubiconmd.com

and carewithoutconstraints.com.

About the California HealthCare Foundation

The California Health Care Foundation is dedicated to advancing

meaningful, measurable improvements in the way the health care delivery

system provides care to the people of California, particularly those

with low incomes and those whose needs are not well served by the status

quo. We work to ensure that people have access to the care they need,

when they need it, at a price they can afford.

The CHCF Health Innovation Fund brings entrepreneurial innovation

to support the CHCF mission by investing in new and emerging

technologies in the safety net. Find out more at www.chcf.org/innovation-fund.

