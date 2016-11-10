Schools Need Tools That Make Teachers’ Jobs Easier in Real-Time To Raise ROI and ROL in EdTech

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1to1–The proliferation of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and one-to-one (1:1)

in K-12 classrooms continues to escalate, with profound impacts on the

structure of the classroom and the delivery of lesson plans.





In a 2015

teacher survey by the Consortium for School Networking, 55% expected

two or more devices per student in three years, and 20% expected three

or more. In a March

2016 teacher study by Market Intel Group, 91% said technology helps

them tailor lessons and assignments to individuals’ needs, while 47%

believe “more or better technology is a most important element to

achieving their ideal classroom.”

“EdTech produces gains only if it makes the delivery of education more

impactful without overwhelming the user,” explained George

Dotterer, CEO and co-founder of Verite Educational Systems Inc. “To

maximize ROI, school leaders must track whether EdTech tools are

achieving the desired return-on-learning and whether they can be

integrated and operated with ease.”

NetRef,

a teacher-controlled, no-device-download technology for Internet

management developed by Verite, offers special features that give

teachers the minute-to-minute, 360° control they need to keep students

on-task in connected classrooms. NetRef’s features help teachers easily

link in all devices, facilitate blended learning, and manage classrooms

independent of the IT staff. Reports by class or school help

administrators evaluate how the tools are being used by teachers. From

real-time visuals on student Internet activity to customized reports to

website blocking, NetRef allows teachers to:

Monitor individual devices in real time; Customize blended learning with tailored access by student or group; Implement multi-subject lesson plans simultaneously; Reinforce good learning habits, with immediate activity notification

and Internet use reports; Facilitate independent or small group study; Mitigate exposure to inappropriate content with alerts when students

are off-network; and, Generate aggregate reports across grades, departments or school-wide

for smart budgeting decisions.

When Dotterer couldn’t find a solution to protect his 12-year-old son

online, he and his team designed NetRef to help keep children safe. With

seamless and simple integration, NetRef offers umbrella protection

across all systems, hardware and devices, minimizing distractions for

students.

NetRef and Verite Educational Systems

Easy to use and integrate, NetRef is a new Internet management tool that

helps teachers and students get down to the job of learning by managing

access to the Internet on any device. Now operating in schools in ten

states, NetRef allows schools to maximize their tech investment. Verite

Educational Systems is a spin-out of Verite Group, which for over 12

years has provided Subject Matter Expert (SME) services, tailored tech

solutions and managed network infrastructure for government programs and

corporations. Learn more at www.net-ref.com,

on LinkedIn

and Twitter:

@NetReferee.

