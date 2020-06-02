Science-Based Assessments and Action Strategies Help Voting Jurisdictions Conduct Healthy Elections

Smartmatic and TIPS provide election officials tools to reduce risk of coronavirus spread for safe in-person voting

BOCA RATON, Fla. & HAMILTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartmatic has teamed with The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS) to help election officials provide safe facilities for election workers and voters. TIPS is a nonprofit organization that exists to advance innovations, ideas and processes that make a difference in global health. Smartmatic, the global leader in election technology, has processed nearly 5 billion votes in elections on five continents.

After a customized risk-mitigation assessment, the combined team will provide election administrators a comprehensive, customized set of protocols and best practices to reduce the health risks to employees, volunteer poll workers and voters. Tailoring solutions to specific jurisdictions helps ensure that every step of their process is protected: ballot production, warehousing, training, polling station set up, voter registration, voting, ballot counting, tabulation and reporting.

“Election officials might not be health experts and this program won’t make them experts. It will, however, give them practical guidance and the tools they need to manage in-person voting with minimal health risk from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” said Antonio Mugica, CEO of Smartmatic.

All solutions meet guidelines and recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and/or local government health organizations. The solutions also help election administrators bridge the gap between high-level guidelines and the specific steps officials need to apply the guidance to their particular, local election process.

“The TIPS team, which is a collective of globally recognized scientists, physicians, epidemiologists and public health experts, can provide elections officials with science-based solutions that, paired with Smartmatic’s elections expertise, can be applied specifically to voting and election operations,” said Michael Diamond, co-founder of TIPS.

The joint effort is offered to states, election boards and jurisdictions through Smartmatic’s Election Continuity program, which comprises Safe In-Person Voting, Safe Election Worker and Safe At-Home Voting. Through the program the company also offers disinfection technologies, hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure that jurisdictions can put prevention strategies into practice.

About TIPS:

The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS) launched in 2015 is a not-for-profit that exists to advance innovations, ideas, and processes that make a difference in global health. TIPS extends to 30+ countries and is the key strategic partner for many notable organizations, initiatives, and events. In the past few years, TIPS has contributed millions of dollars worth of scientific impact through various programs and initiatives. Currently, TIPS is conducting 20+ COVID-19 efficacy studies for innovations and processes for air, water and surfaces. For more, visit ic.tips.

About Smartmatic

Smartmatic is a world leader in secure, auditable election technologies—from voter registration, to vote tabulation, to results reporting and auditing. Since its incorporation in the U.S. in 2000, Smartmatic devices have processed nearly 5 billion votes in elections on five continents—all with zero security breaches. Smartmatic is an approved U.S. Department of Defense vendor and a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security Council for the Election Infrastructure Subsector. For more, visit smartmatic.com.

