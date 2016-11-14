Show You Believe! Macy’s Invites America to Join The Santa Project

Macy’s aims to curtail Internet cynicism by filling it with

optimistic expressions of belief this holiday season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its annual Believe campaign, Macy’s today launches The Santa

Project, a nationwide movement to fill the Internet with positive

affirmations of belief. Macy’s is calling on people of all ages to post

a photo, message or video with #SantaProject via Twitter, Facebook,

Instagram or YouTube to show their beliefs. A selection of responses

will be featured in a Macy’s television commercial coming this December.





“The story of Virginia O’Hanlon and the importance of believing have

been the inspiration behind our iconic holiday campaign for the past

eight years,” said Joe Feczko, senior vice president of brand marketing

for Macy’s. “This season, we want to do everything we can to boost the

spirit of Santa for future generations. When you look at the Internet

right now, there is a lot of negativity out there. We’re asking people

to come together this Christmas to flood the Internet with a groundswell

of positivity that preserves belief for kids everywhere.”

About The Santa Project

The magic of Santa has been shared by word of mouth for generations and

then spread through books, film and television. Today, the Internet

provides an influential channel to continue this legacy. Children have

unparalleled access to the most expansive breadth of information of any

generation at the touch of their fingertips, and they turn to the

Internet for answers. When inquiring about Santa, the answer is not so

nice.

Macy’s is on a mission to change that. Starting this month, Macy’s is

encouraging people to flood the Internet with expressions of belief in

Santa and the Christmas spirit. By sharing a response that captures the

importance of believing and what Santa means to them, everyone can play

a role in keeping the magic of the holidays alive and ensuring that the

Internet is a place where Santa lives on for future generations.

The Santa Project comes to life in a short film featuring children as

they discuss what it means to believe in Santa. In addition, a

television commercial, inviting America to respond, will air during

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, the official kick-off to the

holiday season.

About The Research

The Santa Project conducted national quantitative and qualitative

research investigating the importance of belief in Santa and the current

state of belief across the country.

According to a recent Ipsos survey, two out of three people with kids in

the home (66 percent) think it is important to believe in Santa (54

percent for all U.S. adults). However, 44 percent of U.S. adults think

that belief is decreasing, versus just 8 percent who think it is

increasing.

According to Dr. Jacqueline Woolley, leading expert in the field of

child psychology, studies have shown that belief improves creativity and

imagination, while also strengthening critical thinking.

“The kind of thinking involved in imagining how reindeer could fly

through the sky is the same kind of thinking required for imagining

solutions to today’s biggest problems,” Woolley said. “This kind of

thinking — engaging the border between what is possible and what is

impossible — is at the root of all scientific discoveries and

inventions, from airplanes to the Internet.”

An additional qualitative study, commissioned by Macy’s, was conducted

with 40 children, ages six- to nine- years-old, to study belief in

Santa. Interviews showed that belief in Santa can build family

traditions and rituals, and instill ideas of morality and generosity.

Join The Santa Project

Here’s how to get involved:

Create a response that will help fill the Internet with belief, in the

form of a short message, photo or video on why you believe in Santa

and the spirit of the holiday season (filmed via smartphone, held

sideways in landscape format) Post on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube with #SantaProject Encourage your family and friends to join the movement and spread the

spirit of belief

Select video responses will be featured in a Macy’s television spot in

December.

The Santa Project is part of Macy’s Believe campaign, which benefits

Make-A-Wish®. Customers can drop their letters to Santa at

Macy’s or send digitally at macys.com/believe. For every letter

collected in-store or online, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million,

to Make-A-Wish, the organization that grants the wishes of children with

life-threatening medical conditions.

To learn more about The Santa Project, visit macys.com/believe.

Visitors can view a counter that will keep track of expressions of

belief being spread throughout the holiday season, including an updated

list of Top 10 states in the country that are showing the most belief

via social media, letters to Santa, visits to Santa at Macy’s Santaland,

and visits to macys.com/believe.

The Santa Project was created by Macy’s in partnership with

Figliulo&Partners.

For media materials and video assets, visit http://pimsmultimedia.com/macys-holiday2016/believe.php.

Ipsos Methodology

This survey was conducted by Ipsos on Oct. 28, 2016, on behalf of

Macy’s. For the survey, a sample of 1,006 U.S. adults over the age of 18

was interviewed online, in English, including 328 adults who have

children under the age of 18. The precision of Ipsos online polls is

measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a

credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for all

respondents surveyed, and 6.2 percentage points for parents.

