State Employees Credit Union Kicks Off the New Year with a New Look

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today State Employees Credit Union launched a fresh new brand, complete

with a new look and feel, logo, and mission statement. A Zia

Sun-inspired circle, representing the credit union’s members,

communities, and staff, accompanies their new mission, “together we

build futures.”

“I’m excited for our new logo and brand, which will more effectively

tell people what we are about and who we serve,” said Harold Dixon,

president of State Employees Credit Union. “A lot of people assumed you

had to be a state employee to be a member of the credit union, but

that’s not true. We serve New Mexicans across the state, and we think

our new brand reflects that.”

To further emphasize their statewide services, the new logo deemphasizes

the credit union’s long, full name, and instead highlights the word,

“State,” in hopes of appealing to New Mexicans of all occupations, ages,

and lifestyles.

“We also hope the name shift will encourage people to identify the

credit union as State ECU, rather than SECU, which sounds too corporate

and doesn’t align with our credit union’s culture,” Dixon said.

The credit union performed two years of rigorous and exhaustive

marketing research to better understand how New Mexicans perceived State

ECU. Their research included focus groups with members, non-members, and

staff, surveys, workshops, and consultations with outside firms.

“We discovered that while we were succeeding in helping members

financially, we were missing the mark a bit on our messaging. So, our

rebrand is to get us back on track,” Dixon said. He believes the new

track will lead to brighter futures for State ECU and its members. “As a

local, trustworthy financial institution, we have the responsibility to

positively impact people’s lives with a personal approach to their

financial goals.”

For more information on State ECU’s new brand, go to secunm.org/newlogo.

About State Employees Credit Union

State Employees Credit Union is the eighth largest Credit Union in New

Mexico serves nearly 40,000 members across the state. They are

headquartered in Santa Fe and have branches in Albuquerque, Belen, Las

Vegas, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho. State ECU helps members build

promising, secure futures through expert financial services,

personalized products and community involvement. Learn more at secunm.org.

Contacts

State Employees Credit Union

Kyle Moore, 505-954-3467

Marketing

Manager

kylemoore@secunm.org