State Employees Credit Union Kicks Off the New Year with a New Look

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today State Employees Credit Union launched a fresh new brand, complete
with a new look and feel, logo, and mission statement. A Zia
Sun-inspired circle, representing the credit union’s members,
communities, and staff, accompanies their new mission, “together we
build futures.”
“I’m excited for our new logo and brand, which will more effectively
tell people what we are about and who we serve,” said Harold Dixon,
president of State Employees Credit Union. “A lot of people assumed you
had to be a state employee to be a member of the credit union, but
that’s not true. We serve New Mexicans across the state, and we think
our new brand reflects that.”
To further emphasize their statewide services, the new logo deemphasizes
the credit union’s long, full name, and instead highlights the word,
“State,” in hopes of appealing to New Mexicans of all occupations, ages,
and lifestyles.
“We also hope the name shift will encourage people to identify the
credit union as State ECU, rather than SECU, which sounds too corporate
and doesn’t align with our credit union’s culture,” Dixon said.
The credit union performed two years of rigorous and exhaustive
marketing research to better understand how New Mexicans perceived State
ECU. Their research included focus groups with members, non-members, and
staff, surveys, workshops, and consultations with outside firms.
“We discovered that while we were succeeding in helping members
financially, we were missing the mark a bit on our messaging. So, our
rebrand is to get us back on track,” Dixon said. He believes the new
track will lead to brighter futures for State ECU and its members. “As a
local, trustworthy financial institution, we have the responsibility to
positively impact people’s lives with a personal approach to their
financial goals.”
For more information on State ECU’s new brand, go to secunm.org/newlogo.
About State Employees Credit Union
State Employees Credit Union is the eighth largest Credit Union in New
Mexico serves nearly 40,000 members across the state. They are
headquartered in Santa Fe and have branches in Albuquerque, Belen, Las
Vegas, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho. State ECU helps members build
promising, secure futures through expert financial services,
personalized products and community involvement. Learn more at secunm.org.
Contacts
State Employees Credit Union
Kyle Moore, 505-954-3467
Marketing
Manager
kylemoore@secunm.org