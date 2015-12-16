T-Mobile Gives Customers $100 Off Samsung’s Best Smartphones, Plus a Year of Netflix

Un-carrier Unwrapped ends with gifts for all!
Get $100 off a Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, edge+ or Note5 AND one
full year of Netflix on us!
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today revealed its final gift of the Un-carrier
Unwrapped holiday season and it’s for absolutely everyone. Starting this
Friday, the Un-carrier is knocking $100 off Samsung’s latest superphones
– the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, edge+ or Note5. To sweeten the deal,
the Un-carrier is throwing in up to a full year of Netflix – more than
the Un-carrier is throwing in up to a full year of Netflix – more than
$100 value – when you pick up any of these Samsung smartphones! With Binge
On, you can watch all the Netflix you want without eating up your
high-speed data. It's the gift that keeps on giving year round!
On, you can watch all the Netflix you want without eating up your
high-speed data. It’s the gift that keeps on giving year round!
“Today we’re putting the final bow on a fantastic month of gifts to all
wireless customers,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.
“The carriers’ holiday ‘deals’ are full of trickery and promises in
exchange for a set of handcuffs and higher costs down the road. That’s
not a gift, and it’s not how the Un-carrier does it. Starting this
weekend, we’re giving you $100 off the top on Samsung’s hottest phones,
plus a year of Netflix. Period. Happy Holidays Everyone!”
Thanks to the carriers’ inflated data charges and overages, if you don’t
have T-Mobile, you’re paying a lot more for your binge watching than
just the normal subscription fee. Binge watching a full season of House
of Cards can eat up about 9.59 GB of high-speed data. An AT&T customer
with a 5GB data bucket would use up their entire bucket and tip into
overage penalties to the tune of $15 per gigabyte before the season is
even done – an extra $75 on top of their monthly bill! At T-Mobile with Binge
On, that same season of House of Cards would eat up exactly ZERO of
your high-speed data bucket on most plans.
The Un-carrier has been in the holiday spirit this month, unwrapping
holiday gifts every week as part of Un-carrier Unwrapped. First,
T-Mobile gave its Simple
Choice customers three months of Unlimited LTE. Then, Sprint
customers got $200 per line when they switched. And AT&T
customers got a phone memory upgrade and half-off accessories.
customers got $200 per line when they switched. And AT&T
customers got a phone memory upgrade and half-off accessories.
Finally, Verizon
customers got up to a full year mobile viewing joy with Hulu and
half-off accessories.
customers got up to a full year mobile viewing joy with Hulu and
half-off accessories.
This latest Un-carrier Unwrapped gift is available to everyone starting
Friday, December 18th in T-Mobile stores, by phone and
online. Customers can get $100 off Samsung phones through December 23rd,
and customers can get up to a free year of Netflix though December 31st.
For more information, visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/samsung-phone-offer.
Offer subject to change. At participating locations; while supplies
last. Qualifying service required. Netflix offer sponsored by
Samsung. Follow instructions at www.SamsungPromotions.com
to redeem. Netflix codes must be used by 3/31/16 or they will expire.
Subject to Netflix
Terms & Conditions.
