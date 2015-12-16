T-Mobile Gives Customers $100 Off Samsung’s Best Smartphones, Plus a Year of Netflix

Un-carrier Unwrapped ends with gifts for all!

Get $100 off a Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, edge+ or Note5 AND one

full year of Netflix on us!

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today revealed its final gift of the Un-carrier

Unwrapped holiday season and it’s for absolutely everyone. Starting this

Friday, the Un-carrier is knocking $100 off Samsung’s latest superphones

– the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, edge+ or Note5. To sweeten the deal,

the Un-carrier is throwing in up to a full year of Netflix – more than

$100 value – when you pick up any of these Samsung smartphones! With t-mobile.com%2Fnews%2Ft-mobile-unleashes-mobile-video-with-binge-on.htm&esheet=51244876&newsitemid=20151216005451&lan=en-US&anchor=Binge+On&index=1&md5=bb8cbbc896621d5bb0e0d23f8d3ce24e” rel=”nofollow”>Binge

On, you can watch all the Netflix you want without eating up your

high-speed data. It’s the gift that keeps on giving year round!

“Today we’re putting the final bow on a fantastic month of gifts to all

wireless customers,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.

“The carriers’ holiday ‘deals’ are full of trickery and promises in

exchange for a set of handcuffs and higher costs down the road. That’s

not a gift, and it’s not how the Un-carrier does it. Starting this

weekend, we’re giving you $100 off the top on Samsung’s hottest phones,

plus a year of Netflix. Period. Happy Holidays Everyone!”

Thanks to the carriers’ inflated data charges and overages, if you don’t

have T-Mobile, you’re paying a lot more for your binge watching than

just the normal subscription fee. Binge watching a full season of House

of Cards can eat up about 9.59 GB of high-speed data. An AT&T customer

with a 5GB data bucket would use up their entire bucket and tip into

overage penalties to the tune of $15 per gigabyte before the season is

even done – an extra $75 on top of their monthly bill! At T-Mobile with Binge

On, that same season of House of Cards would eat up exactly ZERO of

your high-speed data bucket on most plans.

The Un-carrier has been in the holiday spirit this month, unwrapping

holiday gifts every week as part of Un-carrier Unwrapped. First,

T-Mobile gave its Simple

Choice customers three months of Unlimited LTE. Then, Sprint+customers&index=4&md5=d2c13930e591eac4fb3422e354d659e6″ rel=”nofollow”>Sprint

customers got $200 per line when they switched. And AT&T

customers got a phone memory upgrade and half-off accessories.

Finally, Verizon+customers&index=6&md5=faa4172be0c97855c02f239397bbaa57″ rel=”nofollow”>Verizon

customers got up to a full year mobile viewing joy with Hulu and

half-off accessories.

This latest Un-carrier Unwrapped gift is available to everyone starting

Friday, December 18th in T-Mobile stores, by phone and

online. Customers can get $100 off Samsung phones through December 23rd,

and customers can get up to a free year of Netflix though December 31st.

For more information, visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/samsung-phone-offer.

Offer subject to change. At participating locations; while supplies

last. Qualifying service required. Netflix offer sponsored by

Samsung. Follow instructions at www.SamsungPromotions.com

to redeem. Netflix codes must be used by 3/31/16 or they will expire.

Subject to Netflix

Terms & Conditions.

