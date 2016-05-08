Takeda Receives $38 Million Grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Support Polio Eradication in Developing Countries

Polio eradication is a historic event that is on the verge of being

the next major victory in public health

("Takeda") today announced a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates

(“Takeda”) today announced a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation to support global polio eradication in developing countries.

With this funding, Takeda will develop, license and supply at least 50

million doses per year of Sabin-strain inactivated poliovirus vaccine

(sIPV) to more than 70 developing countries. The vaccine will be

manufactured at Takeda’s facility in Hikari, Japan. This effort is

aligned with Takeda’s strategy to utilize innovation and partnerships to

address critical unmet needs in global public health, and the

Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in September

2015.

Christophe Weber, President and CEO of Takeda said: “Takeda is honored

to partner with the Gates Foundation to support the polio endgame. This

represents a major commitment by a Japanese company to the health of

children in developing countries around the world.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Gates Foundation will provide a

$38 million grant to Takeda to leverage its innovative vaccine

manufacturing platform to develop and license a safe and effective

Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine, and make at least 50 million

doses per year available at an affordable price for developing countries

receiving Gavi support. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, brings together

public and private sectors with the shared goal of creating equal access

to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest

countries. Takeda’s sIPV was originally licensed from the Japan Polio

Research Institute, which is now a part of BIKEN.

Chris Elias, President, Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation stated, “In 2016, the world is closer than ever to

eradicating polio. To eradicate polio we need to ensure every last child

is protected from the disease – this partnership will help to ensure

that the world has enough vaccine to get the job done and maintain a

polio free world.”

“Takeda’s polio program demonstrates our commitment to tackle the most

important public health problems and promote access for the populations

in greatest need, joining our programs in dengue, norovirus, and hand,

foot and mouth disease,” added Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, President of

Takeda’s Vaccine Business Unit. “We’re excited about this partnership

with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the potential to reach

hundreds of millions of children around the globe as part of the final

push to eradicate polio.”

About Polio

Polio (poliomyelitis) is a crippling and

potentially fatal infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. There is

no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines. The strategy to

eradicate polio is therefore based on preventing infection by immunizing

every child until transmission stops and the world is polio-free. It

invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis in a

matter of hours. Polio can strike at any age, but it mainly affects

children under five years old. 1

Takeda’s Commitment to Vaccines

Vaccines prevent more than

two million deaths each year and have transformed global public health.

For 70 years, Takeda has supplied vaccines to protect the health of

people in Japan. Today, Takeda’s global vaccine business is applying

innovation to tackle some of the world’s most challenging infectious

diseases, such as dengue and norovirus. Our team brings an outstanding

track record and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine development,

manufacturing and global access to advance a pipeline of vaccines to

address some of the world’s most pressing public health needs.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda

Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, R&D-driven pharmaceutical

company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to

patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda

focuses its research efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central

nervous system therapeutic areas. It also has specific development

programs in specialty cardiovascular diseases as well as late-stage

candidates for vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with

partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative

products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as its

presence in emerging markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than

30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for

patients, working with our partners in health care in more than 70

countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.

