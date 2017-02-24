Technology and Social Services Leaders Unite to Re-Engineer Child Welfare System at Silicon Valley Hack Foster Care Summit February 27-28, 2017

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drawing on the spirit of innovation that built Silicon Valley, the Hack
Foster Care Summit February 27th & 28th in
Mountain View will advance three key goals developed by event creator
Hack Foster Care: 1) Reform the outdated technology infrastructure that
often works against social services agencies, families and foster youth;
2) Create educational and career opportunities; 3) Provide much needed
access to technology.
Who:
The Hack Foster Care Summit will bring together 200+ invited tech
What:
The Silicon Valley Hack Foster Care Summit will feature “hack”
The event will also feature the following visual and interview
opportunities:
• A keynote by Mary Stuff, Vice President head of External
• The Lost
Where:
|Microsoft
|1065 La Avenida Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
When:
|Monday, February 27, 2017 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.
|Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Contact:
For a schedule of events, and to register for a press pass, please
contact
Greg Berardi, Blue Marlin Partners at (415) 672-2377, greg@bluemarlinpartners.com
