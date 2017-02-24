Technology and Social Services Leaders Unite to Re-Engineer Child Welfare System at Silicon Valley Hack Foster Care Summit February 27-28, 2017

Por: Latinowire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drawing on the spirit of innovation that built Silicon Valley, the Hack
Foster Care Summit February 27th & 28th in
Mountain View will advance three key goals developed by event creator
Hack Foster Care: 1) Reform the outdated technology infrastructure that
often works against social services agencies, families and foster youth;
2) Create educational and career opportunities; 3) Provide much needed
access to technology.

Who:

 

The Hack Foster Care Summit will bring together 200+ invited tech
companies, government agencies, non-profits, community-based
organizations and foster youth advocates, and continues the
dialogue from the White
House Foster Care Technology Hackathon held this past May.
Participating sponsors include The Walter S. Johnson Foundation,
Microsoft, Google and Box.org.

 

What:

The Silicon Valley Hack Foster Care Summit will feature “hack”
teams of technologists, social services professionals and foster
youth working on a series of problems currently facing the child
welfare system in the South Bay and nationwide. The teams will
develop both tech- and non-tech solutions that support the three
strategic goals of Hack
Foster Care.

 
The event will also feature the following visual and interview
opportunities:

• A keynote by Mary Stuff, Vice President head of External
Affairs, Comcast

• The Lost
Childhood Museum Exhibit, the largest collection of art,
artifacts and video portraits about youth experiences in foster
care

 

Where:

Microsoft
1065 La Avenida Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
 

When:

Monday, February 27, 2017 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
 

Contact:

For a schedule of events, and to register for a press pass, please
contact

Greg Berardi, Blue Marlin Partners at (415) 672-2377, greg@bluemarlinpartners.com

Contacts

Blue Marlin Partners
Greg Berardi, 415-672-2377
greg@bluemarlinpartners.com

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?