Tempus and University of Chicago Collaborate on Groundbreaking Breast Cancer Project

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a technology company focused on helping doctors personalize
cancer treatment by collecting, sorting and analyzing clinical and
molecular data, has formed a collaboration with cancer experts at the
University of Chicago Medicine to accelerate the pace of discovery and
improve and personalize treatment for breast cancer patients.
Tempus will provide molecular sequencing and analysis for patients being
treated for breast cancer at the University of Chicago. Using machine
learning and advanced bioinformatics, Tempus will analyze data from
about 1,000 breast cancer patients and generate additional genomic data
for a subset of those patients. The goal is to help the University of
Chicago’s breast cancer specialist and research teams uncover novel
patterns that can predict how patients will respond to treatment. Over
time, this should lead to better patient outcomes.
“The University of Chicago Medicine is one of the country’s leading
academic medical centers with a world-renowned breast cancer program,”
said Eric Lefkofsky, co-founder and CEO of Tempus. “We are thrilled to
partner with UCM in its efforts to advance treatment for patients
battling this disease.”
Tempus will work directly with Olufunmilayo (Funmi) Olopade, MD,
professor of medicine and human genetics and dean for global health at
the University of Chicago. Dr. Olopade is a nationally renowned
physician who specializes in cancer-risk assessment and individualized
treatment for the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.
“Although breast cancer is among the most common cancers, there is
relatively little accessible data on the millions of patients who have
battled the disease. This forces too many physicians to make treatment
decisions without the benefit of highly specific genetic information
that could help them make better informed and precisely targeted
decisions,” said Dr. Olopade. “We are excited to partner with Tempus on
this initiative and eager to support its efforts to build the largest
clinically annotated molecular data set in breast cancer. This could
improve clinical care and lead to novel research opportunities.”
Although roughly a quarter of a million people are diagnosed each year
with breast cancer in the United States, the largest publicly available
dataset, The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), includes just over 1,000 breast
cancer patients who have been sequenced and annotated with critical
clinical information, including treatment and outcomes data. The
complexity of breast cancer genetics makes it difficult to detect
therapeutically relevant patterns based on such a small data set.
The UCM-Tempus collaboration – working with the University of
Chicago-based Genomic Data Commons, a next-generation platform that
enables unprecedented data access, analysis and sharing for cancer
research – is designed to expand and enhance the genetic resources
available to breast cancer specialists and enable more precise decisions
leading to highly personalized patient care.
The University of Chicago is home to one of only 47 Comprehensive Cancer
Centers in the U.S. designated by the National Cancer Institute – and
one of only two in Illinois.
