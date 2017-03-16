Tempus and University of Chicago Collaborate on Groundbreaking Breast Cancer Project

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a technology company focused on helping doctors personalize

cancer treatment by collecting, sorting and analyzing clinical and

molecular data, has formed a collaboration with cancer experts at the

University of Chicago Medicine to accelerate the pace of discovery and

improve and personalize treatment for breast cancer patients.

Tempus will provide molecular sequencing and analysis for patients being

treated for breast cancer at the University of Chicago. Using machine

learning and advanced bioinformatics, Tempus will analyze data from

about 1,000 breast cancer patients and generate additional genomic data

for a subset of those patients. The goal is to help the University of

Chicago’s breast cancer specialist and research teams uncover novel

patterns that can predict how patients will respond to treatment. Over

time, this should lead to better patient outcomes.

“The University of Chicago Medicine is one of the country’s leading

academic medical centers with a world-renowned breast cancer program,”

said Eric Lefkofsky, co-founder and CEO of Tempus. “We are thrilled to

partner with UCM in its efforts to advance treatment for patients

battling this disease.”

Tempus will work directly with Olufunmilayo (Funmi) Olopade, MD,

professor of medicine and human genetics and dean for global health at

the University of Chicago. Dr. Olopade is a nationally renowned

physician who specializes in cancer-risk assessment and individualized

treatment for the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

“Although breast cancer is among the most common cancers, there is

relatively little accessible data on the millions of patients who have

battled the disease. This forces too many physicians to make treatment

decisions without the benefit of highly specific genetic information

that could help them make better informed and precisely targeted

decisions,” said Dr. Olopade. “We are excited to partner with Tempus on

this initiative and eager to support its efforts to build the largest

clinically annotated molecular data set in breast cancer. This could

improve clinical care and lead to novel research opportunities.”

Although roughly a quarter of a million people are diagnosed each year

with breast cancer in the United States, the largest publicly available

dataset, The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), includes just over 1,000 breast

cancer patients who have been sequenced and annotated with critical

clinical information, including treatment and outcomes data. The

complexity of breast cancer genetics makes it difficult to detect

therapeutically relevant patterns based on such a small data set.

The UCM-Tempus collaboration – working with the University of

Chicago-based Genomic Data Commons, a next-generation platform that

enables unprecedented data access, analysis and sharing for cancer

research – is designed to expand and enhance the genetic resources

available to breast cancer specialists and enable more precise decisions

leading to highly personalized patient care.

The University of Chicago is home to one of only 47 Comprehensive Cancer

Centers in the U.S. designated by the National Cancer Institute – and

one of only two in Illinois.

