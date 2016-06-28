TerraVia’s Innovative Lipid-Rich Whole Algae Ingredient Delivers Unprecedented Nutritional and Taste Benefits That Will Help Accelerate Plant-Based Eating Trends

New Ingredient Gains Regulatory Approval Across the Americas (U.S.,

Canada, Brazil and Mexico)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TerraVia™ (NASDAQ: TVIA), a next-generation food, nutrition and

specialty ingredients company and pioneer in algae innovation, is

pleased to announce that its AlgaVia® Lipid-Rich Whole

Algae has now gained regulatory approval in Canada, Brazil, and Mexico,

giving the product full approval across much of the Americas. This

game-changing ingredient replaces eggs, dairy fats and oils in baked

goods, traditional dairy-based products, sauces, snack foods, and more

while maintaining or improving indulgent taste and texture. It is

naturally rich in monounsaturated (good) fat, protein, fiber and

micronutrients. The additional regulatory approvals further TerraVia’s

goal of creating food ingredients that are better for people and the

planet.





AlgaVia Lipid-Rich Whole Algae is enabling a new generation of food

products by reducing or removing eggs and dairy, in many cases

dramatically improving nutrition while providing wonderful and familiar

taste and texture. Nutritional benefits of using the ingredient can

include significant reductions in fat, saturated fat, trans fats,

calories and cholesterol, while reducing the number of ingredients and

in many cases allowing the foods to be fully plant-based. Lipid-Rich

Whole Algae is gluten-free, free of known allergens, vegan, and GMO-free.

AlgaVia Lipid-Rich Whole Algae can already be found in more than 10

product categories across the grocery store. Customers range from

established CPGs to popular emerging brands focused on plant-based

foods. These include South Coast Baking Co., one of the leading cookie

manufacturers in the U.S. “We turned to TerraVia for its Lipid-Rich

Powder as an alternative to eggs in some of our cookies,” said South

Coast Baking Co., a company that makes over 4 million cookies per day.

“We have been so pleased with the results in creating our delicious

cookies, that we have continued using it as a replacement for eggs.”

“With the accelerating growth of plant-based foods, driven by consumer

demand for clean labels and healthier foods with great taste, there are

opportunities for our Lipid-Rich Powder across every aisle of the

grocery store,” said Mark Brooks, SVP and General Manager of Food

Ingredients at TerraVia. Consumers are demanding more plant-based

options, with the plant-based dairy alternative market already at 27%

market share in 20151, and 36% of consumers buying

plant-based proteins today2.

TerraVia’s Lipid-Rich Whole Algae is part of the Company’s proven

portfolio of algae food ingredients and products (including AlgaVia

Whole Algae Protein and AlgaWise Algae Oils) resulting from over a

decade of product development focused on unlocking the power of algae,

the mother of all plants, and earth’s original superfood.

About TerraVia™

TerraVia™ is a next-generation food, nutrition and specialty ingredients

company that harnesses the power of algae, the mother of all plants and

earth’s original superfood. With a portfolio of breakthrough ingredients

and manufacturing, the Company is well positioned to help meet the

growing need of consumer packaged goods and established and emerging

food manufacturers to improve the nutritional profile of foods without

sacrificing taste, and to develop select consumer brands. The Company

also manufacturers a range of specialty personal care ingredients for

key strategic partners. Headquartered in South San Francisco, the

Company’s mission is to create products that are truly better for people

and better for the planet. For additional information, please visit

TerraVia’s website at www.terravia.com.

1 – http://www.mintel.com/press-centre/food-and-drink/meat-alternatives-market-trend

2 – http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dairy-alternative-plant-milk-beverages.asp

