The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Opens Applications for the 2021 Research and Preservation Grants Program

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® announced that applications are officially open for its 2021 Research and Preservation Grants program. The program provides four grants each year to music institutions, musicologists, researchers, nonprofit organizations and individuals around the world who are enhancing and preserving Latin music heritage.

Grants offered by the Latin GRAMMY Foundation fall into two categories:

Research Grants, which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres.

Preservation Grants, which support projects aiming to archive and preserve the heritage of Latin music.

Applications from qualified candidates will be reviewed by a committee of experts from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and the United States. Four applicants will each receive a grant with a maximum value of $5,000.

“We’re proud to see the continued growth of research and preservation programs aimed towards Latin music around the world,” said Manolo Díaz, Sr. Vice President, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. “With Latin music’s astounding growth as a global force, it is crucial that we continue assisting those who are helping to enhance and protect our musical history and heritage.”

Some of the past grant recipients include: Elena Martínez, from New York, whose project focused on the preservation of the musical legacy of the Puerto Rican members of the WWI regiment known as the Harlem Hellfighters; Veronica González, from Miami, whose project focused on preserving rare Latin 78rmp recordings between 1900-1929; or Daniel Bustos, from Colombia, whose project focused on the preservation of the musical works of Caribbean artist Magín Díaz el Orisha de la Rosa.

In addition to these grants, the Latin GRAMMY Foundation’s commitment to promoting international awareness and appreciation for Latin music includes awarding several scholarships throughout the year. Since its establishment six years ago, the Latin GRAMMY Foundation has allocated more than $5 million toward scholarships, grants, musical instrument donations, and educational events in the United States and Ibero-America.

Applications and guidelines are available at www.latingrammyculturalfoundation.com. The materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or Portuguese. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20, 2020, by 11:59 p.m. ET. If you have any additional questions email us at LGCF@grammy.com.

ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation was established by The Latin Recording Academy to promote international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture, and to protect its rich musical legacy and heritage. The Foundation’s primary charitable focus is to provide scholarships to students interested in Latin music, as well as grants to scholars and organizations worldwide for research and preservation of diverse Latin music genres. Take action in supporting our mission by donating today via our Facebook page. For additional information, please visit us at www.latingrammyculturalfoundation.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, follow us at @latingrammyfdn on Twitter and Instagram, and Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook.

