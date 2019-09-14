The Nature Conservancy Announces 2019 Photo Contest Winners

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#landscapes–Today, The Nature Conservancy unveiled the winner of its 2019 Photo Contest. Selected from more than 100,000 entries, an underwater photo of a California sea lion (Zalophus californianus) taken by photographer Tyler Schiffman of California, USA won the Grand Prize. “I had framed this shot waiting for a sea lion to swim by. After 5 minutes, one swam up and paused for a few seconds, I took 3 photos and as rare as it was, the moment left in a blink of an eye,” Schiffman wrote in the caption.





The People’s Choice award went to Diyanto Sarira of Indonesia for a photo of a waterfall in West Papua.

“The natural world inspires a sense of wonder in all of us,” said Richard Loomis, Chief Marketing Officer for The Nature Conservancy. “Indeed, at the very soul of conservation is a deep awe of nature. These photographs are a powerful reminder of the importance of sharing our vision of nature and working together to save the lands and waters on which all life depends.”

This year’s photo contest received a record number of entries: 121,774 photos from 152 countries. The grand prize winner will receive a digital camera package and a gift card from Delta Air Lines, while category winners will receive gift cards from Delta Air Lines.

Additional awards in the following categories were given to:

Cities and Nature

Jay Huang, United States



Yevhen Samuchenko, Ukraine



Robert Potts, United States



Tsz Ho Tse, Hong Kong

Landscape

Colin Ronald, Austria



Leigh Miller, Australia



Guilherme Gomes de Mesquita, Brazil



Florian LeDoux, France



José David Altamirano González, Costa Rica



Victor Grilo Lima, Brazil



Carlos Eduardo Goulart, Brazil

People and Nature

Le Van Vinh, Vietnam



Fabio Teixeira, Brazil



Apatim Pal, India



Anskar Lenzen, Germany



Giovani Cordioli, Brazil



Ted Somerville, United States

Water

Alex Kydd, Australia



Hao Jiang, United States



Alex Kydd, Australia



Michael Gallagher, United Kingdom



Barbara Rot, Slovenia

Wildlife

Fernando O’Farrill, Mexico



Raymond Hennessy, United States



Yaron Schmid, United States



Giuseppe Bonali, Italy



Jose David Altamirano González, Costa Rica



Sebastian Di Domenico, Colombia

To view all the winning photos please visit nature.org/photocontest.

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

