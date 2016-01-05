The Personal Power Plate® Launches to Kick Off a Healthy New Year

Performance Health Systems®, Maker of the Global Leader in Whole Body
Vibration Equipment, Introduces a New Portable Model for At-Home Fitness
and On-the-Go Workouts
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performance Health Systems launches the new Personal
Power Plate, a compact and portable model of the industry-leading
Power Plate®, ideal for at-home and on-the-go workouts. The new portable
model harnesses Power Plate’s original state-of-the-art, patented, whole
body vibration technology to provide faster and more effective results
for every fitness level, regardless of space constraints.
Whatever your workout routine – squats, planks, lunges, etc. – doing
them on the vibrating Power Plate helps you reach your fitness goals
faster and more effectively than traditional exercise alone. Plus, this
new model is lighter at less than 40 pounds, yet delivers many of the
same benefits of the original larger models, including: improved
strength, balance, circulation and flexibility; increased metabolic
demand to help in weight loss; and a decreased appearance of cellulite.
It is reported that over 80% of U.S. professional sports teams and a
variety of celebrities (including Mark Wahlberg, Cindy Crawford, Madonna
and many others) use the Power Plate to reap these benefits.
“The Personal Power Plate brings our leading whole body vibration
technology to a smaller, portable model – it’s the perfect fitness tool
to conveniently amplify workouts anywhere,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of
Performance Health Systems. “We are thrilled to offer this new model as
we ring in the New Year, a time when everyone is eagerly setting their
fitness resolutions for 2016.”
The Personal Power Plate can be conveniently stored under a bed or in a
closet, and comes with a soft carrying case. It also comes with a remote
control to easily adjust its various settings and retails for $1,995.
For more information visit: https://powerplate.com/personal.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook,
Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that
delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness
equipment. In addition to its category-defining Power Plate line, the
company has attracted international attention with bioDensity™,
a breakthrough osteogenic loading system which provides a
non-pharmaceutical approach to bone loss and has been scientifically
linked to exceptional bone growth among populations ranging from
high-performance athletes to health-compromised seniors. To learn more,
visit PHSGlobal.com.
