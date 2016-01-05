The Personal Power Plate® Launches to Kick Off a Healthy New Year

Performance Health Systems®, Maker of the Global Leader in Whole Body

Vibration Equipment, Introduces a New Portable Model for At-Home Fitness

and On-the-Go Workouts

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performance Health Systems launches the new Personal

Power Plate, a compact and portable model of the industry-leading

Power Plate®, ideal for at-home and on-the-go workouts. The new portable

model harnesses Power Plate’s original state-of-the-art, patented, whole

body vibration technology to provide faster and more effective results

for every fitness level, regardless of space constraints.





Whatever your workout routine – squats, planks, lunges, etc. – doing

them on the vibrating Power Plate helps you reach your fitness goals

faster and more effectively than traditional exercise alone. Plus, this

new model is lighter at less than 40 pounds, yet delivers many of the

same benefits of the original larger models, including: improved

strength, balance, circulation and flexibility; increased metabolic

demand to help in weight loss; and a decreased appearance of cellulite.

It is reported that over 80% of U.S. professional sports teams and a

variety of celebrities (including Mark Wahlberg, Cindy Crawford, Madonna

and many others) use the Power Plate to reap these benefits.

“The Personal Power Plate brings our leading whole body vibration

technology to a smaller, portable model – it’s the perfect fitness tool

to conveniently amplify workouts anywhere,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of

Performance Health Systems. “We are thrilled to offer this new model as

we ring in the New Year, a time when everyone is eagerly setting their

fitness resolutions for 2016.”

The Personal Power Plate can be conveniently stored under a bed or in a

closet, and comes with a soft carrying case. It also comes with a remote

control to easily adjust its various settings and retails for $1,995.

For more information visit: https://powerplate.com/personal.

For the latest updates about Power Plate, follow @PowerPlateUSA

on Twitter, @PowerPlateUSA

on Instagram and /PowerPlateUSA

on Facebook.

For media requests please contact Alafair Hall at Stanton & Company at alafair@stanton-company.com.

About Power Plate

Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook,

Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that

delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness

equipment. In addition to its category-defining Power Plate line, the

company has attracted international attention with bioDensity™,

a breakthrough osteogenic loading system which provides a

non-pharmaceutical approach to bone loss and has been scientifically

linked to exceptional bone growth among populations ranging from

high-performance athletes to health-compromised seniors. To learn more,

visit PHSGlobal.com.

