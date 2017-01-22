THIS WEEK: 450 Events in Greater Washington, DC Area to Raise Awareness About School Choice

The Washington, DC Area will play a key role in National School
Choice Week, the largest celebration of educational opportunity in US
history.
National School Choice Week begins today in Washington and across the
country. There are 450 events planned in the greater DC, Alexandria,
Arlington, and Fairfax area to raise awareness about K-12 school choice,
and 22,392 events nationwide.
The events in the Washington area, which are independently planned and
independently funded, include everything from information sessions and
open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie
screenings organized by community groups.
School Choice Week provides families in the Washington area with the
opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available
for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. The Week
also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with
effective education options.
With a goal of raising public awareness of effective education options
for children, National School Choice Week will be the largest
celebration of education options in US history.
SCHOOL CHOICE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR WASHINGTON AREA FAMILIES
-
Families in District of Columbia can use the Week to look for K-12
schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Nation’s Capital
can choose from the following education options for their children:
traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools,
online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of
the District, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the
best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is
located. The city also has a program allowing qualifying children, in
some cases, to receive scholarships to attend private schools.
-
Families in Maryland can use the Week to look for K-12 schools for the
2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Old Line State can choose from
the following education options for their children: traditional public
schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies,
private schools, and homeschooling. The state also has a program
allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to receive scholarships
to attend private schools.
-
Families can use the Week to look for K-12 schools for the 2017-2018
school year. Parents in the Old Dominion State can choose from the
following education options for their children: traditional public
schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies,
private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of the state, open
enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional
public school, regardless of where the school is located. The state
also has a program allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to
receive scholarships to attend private schools.
ABOUT NATIONAL SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK
-
National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort
spotlighting effective education options for children, including
traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools,
private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. The Week runs
from January 22-28, 2017. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com
or follow the discussion on Twitter using #schoolchoice.
