THIS WEEK: 450 Events in Greater Washington, DC Area to Raise Awareness About School Choice

The Washington, DC Area will play a key role in National School

Choice Week, the largest celebration of educational opportunity in US

history.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National School Choice Week begins today in Washington and across the

country. There are 450 events planned in the greater DC, Alexandria,

Arlington, and Fairfax area to raise awareness about K-12 school choice,

and 22,392 events nationwide.

The events in the Washington area, which are independently planned and

independently funded, include everything from information sessions and

open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie

screenings organized by community groups.

School Choice Week provides families in the Washington area with the

opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available

for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. The Week

also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with

effective education options.

With a goal of raising public awareness of effective education options

for children, National School Choice Week will be the largest

celebration of education options in US history.

SCHOOL CHOICE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR WASHINGTON AREA FAMILIES

Families in District of Columbia can use the Week to look for K-12

schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Nation’s Capital

can choose from the following education options for their children:

traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools,

online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of

the District, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the

best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is

located. The city also has a program allowing qualifying children, in

some cases, to receive scholarships to attend private schools.

2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Old Line State can choose from

the following education options for their children: traditional public

schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies,

private schools, and homeschooling. The state also has a program

allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to receive scholarships

to attend private schools.

school year. Parents in the Old Dominion State can choose from the

following education options for their children: traditional public

schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies,

private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of the state, open

enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional

public school, regardless of where the school is located. The state

also has a program allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to

receive scholarships to attend private schools.

ABOUT NATIONAL SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort

spotlighting effective education options for children, including

traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools,

private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. The Week runs

from January 22-28, 2017. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com

or follow the discussion on Twitter using #schoolchoice.

Contacts

National School Choice Week

Shelby Doyle, 202-480-2927 ext. 820

Director

of Communications and External Relations

shelby@schoolchoiceweek.com