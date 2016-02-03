United Online to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2015 Financial Results on February 17, 2016

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTD), a leading provider of consumer
services and products over the Internet, announced today that it will
release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2015 after the close of market on February 17, 2016.
Jeff Goldstein, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Zinser,
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a
conference call to discuss the financial results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30
p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 17, 2016. To access the call,
participants should dial (877) 407-4018 or (201) 689-8471 for
participants outside of the U.S. and Canada. The passcode is 13629195.
Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible
within the Investors section of the company’s website at www.unitedonline.com.
A replay of the broadcast will be available for seven days following the
call on the company’s website, or by dialing (877) 870-5176 (or (858)
384-5517 outside of the U.S. and Canada) and using the replay passcode,
13629195.
About United Online®
United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTD), through its operating subsidiaries,
is a leading provider of consumer products and services over the
Internet, where the company’s brands have attracted a large online
audience that includes more than 40 million registered accounts. The
Company’s primary Communications service is Internet access. The
Company’s Commerce & Loyalty segment provides a complete web, browser
and mobile shopper experience through a portfolio of apps, browser
extensions and online portals and promotes commerce and other engagement
from its loyalty marketing service. The Company’s Social Media segment
provides social networking services and products. United Online is
headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, and operates through a global
network of locations in the U.S., Germany, and India.
