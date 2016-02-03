United Online to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2015 Financial Results on February 17, 2016

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTD), a leading provider of consumer

services and products over the Internet, announced today that it will

release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended

December 31, 2015 after the close of market on February 17, 2016.

Jeff Goldstein, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Zinser,

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a

conference call to discuss the financial results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30

p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 17, 2016. To access the call,

participants should dial (877) 407-4018 or (201) 689-8471 for

participants outside of the U.S. and Canada. The passcode is 13629195.

Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible

within the Investors section of the company’s website at www.unitedonline.com.

A replay of the broadcast will be available for seven days following the

call on the company’s website, or by dialing (877) 870-5176 (or (858)

384-5517 outside of the U.S. and Canada) and using the replay passcode,

13629195.

About United Online®

United Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTD), through its operating subsidiaries,

is a leading provider of consumer products and services over the

Internet, where the company’s brands have attracted a large online

audience that includes more than 40 million registered accounts. The

Company’s primary Communications service is Internet access. The

Company’s Commerce & Loyalty segment provides a complete web, browser

and mobile shopper experience through a portfolio of apps, browser

extensions and online portals and promotes commerce and other engagement

from its loyalty marketing service. The Company’s Social Media segment

provides social networking services and products. United Online is

headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, and operates through a global

network of locations in the U.S., Germany, and India.

