United States Pet Food Market 2017-2022: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – Research and Markets

There has been a strong growth in the number of pet owners in the United
States. Humanization of pets have led the owners to treat their pets as
family. The concern for their well-being and healthy growth have
increased their expenditure on nutritious pet foods. During 2009-2016,
the pet food market in the United States grew at a CAGR of around 5% and
currently accounts for 28% of the total global demand.
Pet humanization and trend of premium pet foods continue to be the major
drivers of the US pet food market. Considering the health benefits, the
pet owners are now opting for organic and natural food products, further
stepping up the growth of this market. On account of increase in the
number of dog ownership, the dog food represents a dominating segment
accounting for the major share of the total pet food sales in the
country. It is followed by cat food and others which include bird food,
fish food and small mammal/reptile food.
This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a pet
food manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of
the pet food industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to
micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing
requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected
returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 United States Pet Food Industry
6 Market by Pet Type
7 Market by Product Type
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Pet Food Manufacturing Process
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
13 Key Player Profiles
-
Nestlé Purina PetCare
- Mars Petcare Inc.
- Big Heart Pet Brands
- Hill’s Pet Nutrition
-
Diamond Pet Foods
- Blue Buffalo
