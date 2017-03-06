United States Pet Food Market 2017-2022: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “US

Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and

Forecast 2017 – 2022” report to their offering.

There has been a strong growth in the number of pet owners in the United

States. Humanization of pets have led the owners to treat their pets as

family. The concern for their well-being and healthy growth have

increased their expenditure on nutritious pet foods. During 2009-2016,

the pet food market in the United States grew at a CAGR of around 5% and

currently accounts for 28% of the total global demand.

Pet humanization and trend of premium pet foods continue to be the major

drivers of the US pet food market. Considering the health benefits, the

pet owners are now opting for organic and natural food products, further

stepping up the growth of this market. On account of increase in the

number of dog ownership, the dog food represents a dominating segment

accounting for the major share of the total pet food sales in the

country. It is followed by cat food and others which include bird food,

fish food and small mammal/reptile food.

This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a pet

food manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of

the pet food industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to

micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing

requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected

returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 United States Pet Food Industry

6 Market by Pet Type

7 Market by Product Type

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Pet Food Manufacturing Process

10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11 Loans and Financial Assistance

12 Project Economics

13 Key Player Profiles

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Mars Petcare Inc.

Big Heart Pet Brands

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Diamond Pet Foods

Blue Buffalo

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jf4482/us_pet_food

Contacts

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For

E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call

1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S.

Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related

Topics: Pet

Food