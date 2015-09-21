Wells Fargo Fuels Diverse Chamber Leader Training, Programs With $1.2M Investment

Funding to benefit diverse Chambers of Commerce: U.S. Hispanic
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo, America’s leading small business lender*, and the U.S.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Foundation announced today a $1.2
million investment spanning two years. The majority of the funding will
be used to establish training opportunities for diverse-owned small
business leaders across the nation. The investment is part of Wells
Fargo’s ongoing commitment to train leaders of diverse-segment
chambers of commerce that includes more than $6 million in grants and
sponsorships since 2003.
“The USHCC commends Wells Fargo for their continued investment in
minority-owned small businesses, demonstrating their unwavering
commitment to enriching diverse communities across America,” said USHCC
President & CEO Javier Palomarez. “Wells Fargo’s support makes it
possible for the USHCC Foundation to provide our Chamber Training
Institute (CTI), among other programs and grants. CTI is absolutely
essential to our local chambers and makes a direct impact in the lives
of entrepreneurs across the country. We look forward to growing our
strong alliance with Wells Fargo.”
The $1.2 million total investment, announced at the USHCC 2015 National
Convention, will fund micro-grants, a leadership training impact study
and the expansion of the Chamber
Training Institute (CTI), a program designed in collaboration with
the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. The CTI
program develops and empowers diverse chamber leaders while providing
unique educational opportunities on how to grow and build their chamber
for the benefit of its small business community members. Additionally,
the CTI is one part of Wells
Fargo’s four-point plan, introduced earlier this year to help
diverse-owned small businesses become credit-ready, access credit and
achieve financial success.
National Chambers Key to Driving Diverse Leader Development
The Chamber Training Institute was expanded this year to include chamber
leaders from the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), U.S. Pan Asian
American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) and National Gay & Lesbian
Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).
The collaboration and combined effort of the USHCC, USPAACC, USBC and
NGLCC will expand the current program during the next two years to allow
more than 800 diverse chamber leaders to participate in a free, two-day
training. Currently, the CTI program has trained more than 820 leaders
across 253 chambers since 2010.
“We are proud to be a stakeholder in the Chamber Training Institute – a
brainchild of Wells Fargo and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It
is a noteworthy venture that will drive national economic development
and build success for our respective constituents,” said USPAACC
National President and CEO Susan Au Allen.
“The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. supports the Chamber Training Institute
by promoting it to our 115 chambers across the nation. Specifically,
USBC brought Cassius Butts, the Southeast Regional Administrator of the
Small Business Administration to the Chamber Training Institute in
Atlanta,” said USBC National President and CEO Ron Busby. “This program
has educated our membership on issues in the Hispanic, Asian, and Gay
and Lesbian communities and provided a platform for multilateral
collaboration.”
“The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with
the USHCC in the Chamber Development Institute. This is not only a
valuable learning program for our local affiliate chambers across the
nation, it’s also another example of how we actively promote all diverse
communities working together just as we pledged to do when we founded
the National Business Inclusion Consortium,” said NGLCC Co-founder and
President Justin Nelson.
Wells Fargo Support for Small Businesses Extends Beyond Training
“We are committed to helping business owners achieve financial success,
grow and create new jobs in their communities,” said Jon Campbell, EVP
and head of Government and Community Relations for Wells Fargo. “That is
why it’s important for us to fund initiatives that aim to help small
business leaders serve their communities more effectively. With the
support from our partners at the national diverse chambers, this
investment will provide dedicated resources to better serve the growth
and development of diverse small business owners.”
Wells Fargo has a rich history of serving the small business community.
Today, the company serves approximately 3 million of America’s small
businesses. In 2014, Wells Fargo introduced Wells
Fargo Works for Small BusinessSM – a
broad initiative to deliver resources, guidance and products to help
business owners achieve financial success. This year, the company
expanded the support it offers small businesses by introducing the Business
Plan Center, a free online resource. The Center provides
step-by-step tools and guidance to help small business owners create a
simple, streamlined business plan, along with a Competitive Intelligence
Tool that provides business owners with key insight on competitors in
their market and industry.
