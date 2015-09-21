Wells Fargo Fuels Diverse Chamber Leader Training, Programs With $1.2M Investment

Funding to benefit diverse Chambers of Commerce: U.S. Hispanic

Chamber of Commerce Foundation, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., U.S. Pan

Asian American Chamber of Commerce and National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of

Commerce

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo, America’s leading small business lender*, and the U.S.

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Foundation announced today a $1.2

million investment spanning two years. The majority of the funding will

be used to establish training opportunities for diverse-owned small

business leaders across the nation. The investment is part of Wells

Fargo’s ongoing commitment to train leaders of diverse-segment

chambers of commerce that includes more than $6 million in grants and

sponsorships since 2003.





“The USHCC commends Wells Fargo for their continued investment in

minority-owned small businesses, demonstrating their unwavering

commitment to enriching diverse communities across America,” said USHCC

President & CEO Javier Palomarez. “Wells Fargo’s support makes it

possible for the USHCC Foundation to provide our Chamber Training

Institute (CTI), among other programs and grants. CTI is absolutely

essential to our local chambers and makes a direct impact in the lives

of entrepreneurs across the country. We look forward to growing our

strong alliance with Wells Fargo.”

The $1.2 million total investment, announced at the USHCC 2015 National

Convention, will fund micro-grants, a leadership training impact study

and the expansion of the Chamber

Training Institute (CTI), a program designed in collaboration with

the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. The CTI

program develops and empowers diverse chamber leaders while providing

unique educational opportunities on how to grow and build their chamber

for the benefit of its small business community members. Additionally,

the CTI is one part of Wells

Fargo’s four-point plan, introduced earlier this year to help

diverse-owned small businesses become credit-ready, access credit and

achieve financial success.

National Chambers Key to Driving Diverse Leader Development

The Chamber Training Institute was expanded this year to include chamber

leaders from the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), U.S. Pan Asian

American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) and National Gay & Lesbian

Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).

The collaboration and combined effort of the USHCC, USPAACC, USBC and

NGLCC will expand the current program during the next two years to allow

more than 800 diverse chamber leaders to participate in a free, two-day

training. Currently, the CTI program has trained more than 820 leaders

across 253 chambers since 2010.

“We are proud to be a stakeholder in the Chamber Training Institute – a

brainchild of Wells Fargo and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It

is a noteworthy venture that will drive national economic development

and build success for our respective constituents,” said USPAACC

National President and CEO Susan Au Allen.

“The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. supports the Chamber Training Institute

by promoting it to our 115 chambers across the nation. Specifically,

USBC brought Cassius Butts, the Southeast Regional Administrator of the

Small Business Administration to the Chamber Training Institute in

Atlanta,” said USBC National President and CEO Ron Busby. “This program

has educated our membership on issues in the Hispanic, Asian, and Gay

and Lesbian communities and provided a platform for multilateral

collaboration.”

“The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with

the USHCC in the Chamber Development Institute. This is not only a

valuable learning program for our local affiliate chambers across the

nation, it’s also another example of how we actively promote all diverse

communities working together just as we pledged to do when we founded

the National Business Inclusion Consortium,” said NGLCC Co-founder and

President Justin Nelson.

Wells Fargo Support for Small Businesses Extends Beyond Training

“We are committed to helping business owners achieve financial success,

grow and create new jobs in their communities,” said Jon Campbell, EVP

and head of Government and Community Relations for Wells Fargo. “That is

why it’s important for us to fund initiatives that aim to help small

business leaders serve their communities more effectively. With the

support from our partners at the national diverse chambers, this

investment will provide dedicated resources to better serve the growth

and development of diverse small business owners.”

Wells Fargo has a rich history of serving the small business community.

Today, the company serves approximately 3 million of America’s small

businesses. In 2014, Wells Fargo introduced Wells

Fargo Works for Small BusinessSM – a

broad initiative to deliver resources, guidance and products to help

business owners achieve financial success. This year, the company

expanded the support it offers small businesses by introducing the Business

Plan Center, a free online resource. The Center provides

step-by-step tools and guidance to help small business owners create a

simple, streamlined business plan, along with a Competitive Intelligence

Tool that provides business owners with key insight on competitors in

their market and industry.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a nationwide, diversified,

community-based financial services company with $1.7 trillion in assets.

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides

banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial

finance through 8,700 locations, 12,800 ATMs, the internet

(wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 36 countries to

support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With

approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three

households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30

on Fortune’s 2015 rankings of America’s largest corporations. Wells

Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help

them succeed financially. Wells Fargo perspectives are also available at Wells

Fargo Blogs and Wells

Fargo Stories.

About The USHCC

Founded in 1979, the USHCC actively promotes the economic growth and

development of our nation’s entrepreneurs. The USHCC advocates on behalf

of nearly 3.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that together

contribute in excess of $486 billion to the American economy, each year.

As the leading organization of its kind, the USHCC serves as an umbrella

to more than 200 local chambers and business associations across the

nation, and partners with more than 240 major corporations. For more

information, visit www.ushcc.com.

*Community Reinvestment Act government data, 2002 – 2014

Contacts

USHCC

Ammar Campa-Najjar

ANajjar@ushcc.com

Phone:

(619) 721-5148

or

Wells Fargo

Edna Silva

Edna.M.Silva@wellsfargo.com

Phone:

(213) 248-1415