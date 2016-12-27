Wells Fargo LIFT Programs Create 2,000 Homeowners in 2016

Program helped 12,725 homeowners since 2012 through homebuyer

education and down payment assistance grants to boost sustainable

homeownership in 48 communities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More than 2,000 families and individuals purchased their home in 2016

through Wells Fargo LIFT programs, which offer homebuyer education plus

down payment assistance in local communities.





Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks® America created the

NeighborhoodLIFT® program to help local economic recovery and

advance neighborhood revitalization through sustainable homeownership.

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has invested more than $327 million in LIFT

programs for 48 communities to help create 12,725 sustainable

homeowners. As part of the effort, Wells Fargo donated $29 million in

local initiative grants to nonprofits in support of neighborhood

revitalization. NeighborWorks America and its local network members

administer the program, determine eligibility and provide the required

homebuyer education.

This year, Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks further enhanced the program by

specifically focusing it to meet the needs of low- and moderate-income

homebuyers, military servicemembers and veterans by offering matching

down payment assistance grants up to $7,500 for those who are eligible.

During the year, with a $50 million investment by Wells Fargo,

NeighborhoodLIFT program was expanded to Maricopa County, AZ; San Diego

County, Calif.; Philadelphia; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Seattle-King County,

Wash.; Columbia, S.C.; Austin, Texas; Jacksonville, Fla.; and El Paso,

Texas.

“The NeighborhoodLIFT program helps make homeownership achievable,” said

Kim Smith-Moore, LIFT programs national manager with Wells Fargo Home

Lending. “Having completed homebuyer education, these 12,725 families

and individuals are better prepared to be successful and sustainable

homeowners over time.”

Grant Money Still Available in Many Communities

Grant funds are still available for LIFT programs down payment

assistance in Detroit; San Diego County; Minneapolis-St. Paul;

Seattle-King County, Wash.; Columbia, S.C.; Austin, Texas; Jacksonville,

Fla.; and El Paso, Texas.

The Wells Fargo 2016 NeighborhoodLIFT program matching down payment

assistance grants may be combined with other down payment assistance

programs to provide additional financial benefit and homebuyers can

obtain mortgage financing from any qualified lender. Interested

homebuyers can learn more about the program at www.NeighborhoodLIFT.com.

To be eligible for NeighborhoodLIFT down payment assistance, homebuyers

must meet criteria such as income not exceeding 80 percent of the area

median income – or up to 100 percent for military servicemembers and

veterans, complete an eight-hour homebuyer education course with a

HUD-approved counselor, have a contract to purchase a home, and make an

appointment with a participating NeighborWorks network member to reserve

a down payment assistance grant. A video about the program can be viewed

on Wells

Fargo Stories.

LIFT programs impact report by NeighborWorks America

An analysis of the impact of LIFT programs among the first 10,000

homebuyers compiled by NeighborWorks America indicates:

Sixty-one percent of LIFT homebuyers earn 80 percent or less of the

area median income, compared with 21 percent of conventional buyers.

did previously. Of those who are paying more, the average increase is

just $77.

education services they received will help them manage their finances

and sustain homeownership.

“This collaboration with Wells Fargo, our network members, and local

communities helps put people on the path to homeownership,” said

Marietta Rodriguez, vice president, National Homeownership Programs with

NeighborWorks America. “A study of the first 10,000 homeowners created

through LIFT programs illustrates the majority of grant recipients earn

80 percent or less of their area median income. The program is helping

mortgage-ready families overcome the barrier of coming up with a

sufficient down payment and the required housing counseling education

classes are proven to help buyers both prepare and achieve their goals

of responsible homeownership.”

About NeighborWorks America

NeighborWorks America is a national nonprofit that creates opportunities

for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and

strengthen their communities. NeighborWorks America supports a network

of more than 240 nonprofits, located in every state, the District of

Columbia and Puerto Rico. Visit www.neighborworks.org

to learn more.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a diversified, community-based

financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Founded in 1852

and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking,

insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance

through more than 8,600 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet

(wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and

territories to support customers who conduct business in the global

economy. With approximately 269,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one

in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was

ranked No. 27 on Fortune’s 2016 rankings of America’s largest

corporations. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’

financial needs and help them succeed financially. News, insights, and

perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells

Fargo Stories.

