El extraño fenómeno de Jennifer Lawrence e Instagram

Is she from another century, honestly ? I mean, she looks like she's from the 20s (FEEL THE GATSBY'S VIBES) 😂 Guys, don't kill me please, but I think I won't be able to post my edit tonight bc I'm actually so fucking tired but I'll post it tomorrow for sure ! I promess ! Good night y'all ! Ily ❤❤ #JenniferLawrence #JLaw #thehbest #bestactress #favoriteactress #queen #myqueen #lawsbian #idol

A post shared by I stan a smiling angel ❤ (@jlaw.for.heart) on Dec 9, 2017 at 2:58pm PST