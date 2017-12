El peligro del mayor incendio de California no cesa

#ThomasFire – Evacuation Warning lifted for portions of Santa Barbara county. The areas north of SR-192, south of E.Camino Cielo, east of Casitas Pass Rd and west of SR-150 remain under a Mandatory Evacuation Order. https://t.co/E53h65FpCi pic.twitter.com/sYhTit9BFc

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 15, 2017