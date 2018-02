Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, el primer ecuatoriano en los Olímpicos Invernales

Cross country skier Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez is the first Ecuadorian to qualify for the Winter Olympics. He discovered the sport while studying in Norway and bought roller skis so he could continue training in Ecuador. With no snow, he trained between 4am-5am on highways. pic.twitter.com/oKOEHOm5zY

— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) February 8, 2018