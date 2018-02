FOTOS: Nueva Orleans celebra su cumpleaños 300 con el Mardi Gras

MARDI GRAS: The Rex and Zulu Parades made their way through the streets of New Orleans today, kicking off a day of celebration. The #FatTuesday revelry in the Big Easy holds a special significance this year, as New Orleans marks its 300th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/hg7MzcWz0h

— FOX21 News (@FOX21News) February 13, 2018