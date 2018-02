Revelan causa de muerte de ballena en Queens

Update on the #humpbackwhale in #BreezyPoint: Juvenile, 32 feet, 20-22 tons. Necropsy will take place Thurs. Find full details & update at https://t.co/tssk7R5nVj Thanks to all orgs & public for the support! @NYSDEC @NatlParkService @NOAAFish_GARFO @uscg @gothamwhale @CRESLI_Inc pic.twitter.com/K2LVXDoDyu

— AMCS (@amseasorg) February 13, 2018