La joven de 33 años cayó por un barranco mientras corría su motora
Anette Carrión, conocida motorista, muere en accidente de tránsito en California
Anette Carrión pertenecía a “Red Line Ravens”.
Foto: (Captura / Instagram)
Por: Redacción

En una industria que privilegia al hombre, Anette Carrión logró su espacio, al punto de ganar en su cuenta de Instagram, más de 150,000 seguidores y ser figura clave en “Red Line Ravens”.

No solo aportó su belleza, la joven de 33 años, le dio un nuevo rostro al mundo del motor con su audacia sobre dos ruedas.

Sin embargo, su recorrido de vida culminó este pasado sábado y, precisamente, manejando su moto.

La joven, que nació en Los Angeles, California, murió en el acto tras caer por un barranco al tomar una curva a más de 120km/h en Ortega Highway de ese estado.

#TwistyTuesday – I thought I knew all the local canyons, but I was wrong. A month ago, I did a shoot with my @arkon_mounts family and they introduced me to some pretty epic views at Santa Anita Canyon – A lot of people drive up the mountain for the loop hikes, and for a little reprieve from the usual hustle & bustle of LA. We were there on a weekday for a shoot, and were able to get some cool photos without being interrupted – The new RV131 handlebar Mount is now available. Use code “Annette” for 20% off! Link in bio . . . . . #affiliate #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife 📷 @cosmopop

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on

This Aprilia happens to come stock with the same Pirellis I got for my Street Triple, but it’s in a completely different category. It’s got so many cool electronics, you really have to take your time to fine-tune them. Bike belongs to @jmyjamstyle! . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on

Happy Hump Day! We’re half-way through the week, and all I can think about is my upcoming track day on Monday, March 19th! I decided to go for it, so I’ll be there with the @doffowinery crew and @jmyjamstyle! But first, I need to stop by @motorhelmets to help get my bike track ready – Who has a track day prep list? I once forgot boots, and another time I forgot gloves, so I had to borrow some men’s gloves that didn’t really fit and were super awkward. I now have a list that I check off to avoid such disasters LOL . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on

Happy Triumph Tuesday, everyone! As part of my new job at a PR agency, I’ll be covering some pretty cool moto-events from time to time. March 18th will be my first assignment at @doffowinery for their launch of MotoDoffo. Any of my SoCal peeps going? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift 📷 @jmyjamstyle

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on

Su novio Jimmy fue uno de los primeros que compartió la triste noticia por la citada red social.

“Han pasado dos días enteros sin ti, y todavía no puedo creer que te hayas ido. Nuestro lugar se siente vacío y frío sin tu rostro sonriente, y espero cada segundo que pases por esa puerta y te lleves este dolor. Te amo mi dulce Annette”.

El grupo de mujeres motoristas al que pertenece también compartió  varias publicaciones en la mencionada red para recordar a la integrante.

Thank you so much @photosbyfeneco for editing this touching video of our beautiful @annettecarrion . The first part is from one of her YouTube videos opening up and talking about losing her parents 💔 . The next segment is from when @mizziel and her got their nails done and a tattoo together . The last few shots were taken and edited by @jramx5 … thank you for capturing her beauty- it’s absolutely timeless in these shots. . From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you for showing us (@mizziel , @jmyjamstyle and @ms_keerati) and everyone else who is deeply hurting from this so much love and support. You guys are really helping to hold us all together and stay united ♥️✌🏽Love you all. #lovemoreridemore #redlineravens #annettecarrion

A post shared by Motorsports🔺Fitness🔺Ent (@redlineravens) on

El funeral de la popular “instagramer” se realizará este sábado en el cementerio Fairhaven Memorial Park.

