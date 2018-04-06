Anette Carrión, conocida motorista, muere en accidente de tránsito en California

En una industria que privilegia al hombre, Anette Carrión logró su espacio, al punto de ganar en su cuenta de Instagram, más de 150,000 seguidores y ser figura clave en “Red Line Ravens”.
No solo aportó su belleza, la joven de 33 años, le dio un nuevo rostro al mundo del motor con su audacia sobre dos ruedas.
Sin embargo, su recorrido de vida culminó este pasado sábado y, precisamente, manejando su moto.
La joven, que nació en Los Angeles, California, murió en el acto tras caer por un barranco al tomar una curva a más de 120km/h en Ortega Highway de ese estado.
#TwistyTuesday – I thought I knew all the local canyons, but I was wrong. A month ago, I did a shoot with my @arkon_mounts family and they introduced me to some pretty epic views at Santa Anita Canyon – A lot of people drive up the mountain for the loop hikes, and for a little reprieve from the usual hustle & bustle of LA. We were there on a weekday for a shoot, and were able to get some cool photos without being interrupted – The new RV131 handlebar Mount is now available. Use code “Annette” for 20% off! Link in bio . . . . . #affiliate #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife 📷 @cosmopop
It’s impossible to please everyone… regardless of how you dress, or what skills you possess. Unhappy people will always find a fault in you. I see it time and time again, because I’ve always been the quiet observer. I see it amongst my own peers, especially. That’s why it’s important to surround oneself with positive individuals who want to see one succeed. The ones who are continuously rooting for you, those are the ones worth investing time and effort in. #portrait #portraitsociety #latina #brunette #agv 📷 @photosbyfeneco
This Aprilia happens to come stock with the same Pirellis I got for my Street Triple, but it’s in a completely different category. It’s got so many cool electronics, you really have to take your time to fine-tune them. Bike belongs to @jmyjamstyle! . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift
Happy Hump Day! We’re half-way through the week, and all I can think about is my upcoming track day on Monday, March 19th! I decided to go for it, so I’ll be there with the @doffowinery crew and @jmyjamstyle! But first, I need to stop by @motorhelmets to help get my bike track ready – Who has a track day prep list? I once forgot boots, and another time I forgot gloves, so I had to borrow some men’s gloves that didn’t really fit and were super awkward. I now have a list that I check off to avoid such disasters LOL . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift
I’m really missing the track! I need to sign up for one soon, before they start getting booked. So far, I’ve been to Chuckwalla, SOW, Sears Point/Sonoma, and Auto Club Speedway. Chuckwalla is still one of my favorites. What’s your favorite track? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift 📷 @caliphotovideo
Happy Triumph Tuesday, everyone! As part of my new job at a PR agency, I’ll be covering some pretty cool moto-events from time to time. March 18th will be my first assignment at @doffowinery for their launch of MotoDoffo. Any of my SoCal peeps going? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift 📷 @jmyjamstyle
Su novio Jimmy fue uno de los primeros que compartió la triste noticia por la citada red social.
“Han pasado dos días enteros sin ti, y todavía no puedo creer que te hayas ido. Nuestro lugar se siente vacío y frío sin tu rostro sonriente, y espero cada segundo que pases por esa puerta y te lleves este dolor. Te amo mi dulce Annette”.
El grupo de mujeres motoristas al que pertenece también compartió varias publicaciones en la mencionada red para recordar a la integrante.
We will be celebrating the life of our beautiful @annettecarrion this Saturday, April 7th from 3-6 pm at Fairhaven Memorial Park Cemetery (1702 Fairhaven Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705) . Anyone is welcome to come by and pay their respects. She was a such a wonderful person. 🌹Thank you so much for the continued support, everyone. We are all helping each other get through this difficult time ♥️ 📸: @photosbyfeneco
Thank you so much @photosbyfeneco for editing this touching video of our beautiful @annettecarrion . The first part is from one of her YouTube videos opening up and talking about losing her parents 💔 . The next segment is from when @mizziel and her got their nails done and a tattoo together . The last few shots were taken and edited by @jramx5 … thank you for capturing her beauty- it’s absolutely timeless in these shots. . From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you for showing us (@mizziel , @jmyjamstyle and @ms_keerati) and everyone else who is deeply hurting from this so much love and support. You guys are really helping to hold us all together and stay united ♥️✌🏽Love you all. #lovemoreridemore #redlineravens #annettecarrion
We just lost one of our own. The pain is so unreal . Things won’t be the same without you. We’ve been through so much and faced the odds together, striving to set good examples and earn genuine respect from the motorcycle community and others . The three of us stood strong together and kept each other up, but for now… with time, we’ll learn how to continue standing strong on two legs and grow even stronger in your honor. If only you could see just how big and positive of an impact you’ve already made… we’ll be sure to make you proud, beautiful. We love you so very much always and forever, @annettecarrion. May you ride and rest in paradise. #lovemoreridemore #annettecarrion
El funeral de la popular “instagramer” se realizará este sábado en el cementerio Fairhaven Memorial Park.