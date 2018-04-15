Mia Khalifa comparte sexy foto que dejó ver parte de su zona íntima

Mia Khalifa nuevamente encendió las redes sociales al compartir una atrevida imagen en su cuenta de Instagram.
La exestrella porno posteó una foto vestida como bailarina de ballet, pero lo que más llamó la atención de la instantánea, fue sin duda que usó una tanga transparente negra que dejó ver parte de su zona íntima, algo que de inmediato fue celebrado por sus más de seis millones de seguidores, quienes la llenaron de halagos y atrevidos comentarios.
“Simplemente hermosa”, “Que linda tanga”, “Tienes un cuerpazo, eres una mujer maravillosa”, fueron tan solo algunos de los piropos que le escribieron a la libanesa de 25 años.
This month’s poster for my Patreon.com/MiaK members. Link in my bio to join ♥️ this shoot was meaningful to me in so many ways, and I’m happy to share it with all of you. For a while it was meant just for me, but something this special shouldn’t be kept buried in a closet. (shot by the incomparable @blaisejoseph_)
Cabe señalar que esta no es la primera vez que Khalifa se atreve a desafiar la censura con sus atrevidas publicaciones. Aquí te dejamos más pruebas de ello.
If you haven’t signed up yet, you’re missing so much!! Here is this month’s winning poster for my Patreon members!! (Link in my bio to join for these perks & private IG, & live streams!) Thank y’all so much for voting, I can’t wait to get these printed, signed, and mailed out to you guys! This wouldn’t have been possible without the immeasurable talents of my good friends @selmamua on makeup duty and @gisellegrayson snapping these gorgeous shots. Thank you ladies so much for making me look half decent 😆 . . HMU: @selmamua with @projectartistry 📷: @gisellegrayson Art direction by the ever so patient @karagrayland 💖💘💕💓💗💞