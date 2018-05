Suben a $10 mil recompensa en caso de señora violada al salir de escuela en Queens

UPDATE: $10,000 Reward is being offered, as stipulated below, in regard to the 4-30-18 sexual assault & brutal attack of a 52-year-old woman in Queens. The individual below is a person of interest sought for questioning. You can anonymously report a tip to 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/MX68hfJbn5

— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 2, 2018