Divulgan video de hombre que violó a señora al salir de escuela en Queens

WANTED: The individual below is a person of interest in the 4-30-18 sexual assault & brutal attack of a woman in her early 50s. Victim was found unconscious in a stairwell near 72nd Rd/ Kissena Blvd, Queens. We need your help finding him. Call anonymously 1-800-577-TIPS Please RT pic.twitter.com/bIfmr95NGz

— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 2, 2018