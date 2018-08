Abogado que logró ciudadanía de padres de Melania critica política migratoria de Trump

"It's unconscionable." – Michael Wildes, immigration lawyer for Melania Trump and her family, reacts to Trump's chain migration attacks, something he says "actually is a beautiful bedrock of immigration law and policy called family reunification" https://t.co/MIeIMKFxbj pic.twitter.com/47oiFXLmf2

— OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 11, 2018