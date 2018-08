VIDEO: Revelan la causa de la “tos silbante” en un niño de cuatro años

A radiograph of a 4-year-old boy’s chest revealed that his persistent whistling cough was due to a toy whistle obstructing his left segmental bronchus.

The foreign object was retrieved and a follow-up radiograph showed resolution of the hyperinflation. https://t.co/aquFAoWEdt pic.twitter.com/RvU1fhwxGG

— ASRT (@ASRT) August 13, 2018