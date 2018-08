Jennifer Lopez subastará su ropa

Guys it’s sad to think in less than a half hour will be the end of an era for me and the #shadesofblue family. Three amazing seasons, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster… and I wouldn’t have had it any other way!! So proud of this show! And Harlee Santos, what a strong, beautiful character…I will carry this experience with me always… join me for the last moments, why don’t you… we can say good bye together. #seasonfinale #seriesfinale #hardtosaygoodbye #youneverknow #NBC @nbcshadesofblue

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:40pm PDT