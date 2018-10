Un grupo de extrema derecha golpea violentamente a manifestantes en Nueva York

The NYPD is reviewing video & other evidence from last night to determine if other crimes were committed & if so, identify those perps and make arrests as warranted. Anyone with info/video pls call @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS.

There is no tolerance for violence anywhere in NYC pic.twitter.com/YjdzaoJbQE

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 13, 2018