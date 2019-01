Enviada de Trump retrasa promesa de mudarse a NYCHA por cierre del gobierno federal

Today I was slated to move into @NYCHA. Due to the shutdown, I cannot until it is lifted. The Anti-Deficiency Act (31 USC 1341) prohibits federal officials from performing certain duties. The move-in is considered acting in my official capacity. Look forward to a new start date! pic.twitter.com/5pt2r55nck

— Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) January 7, 2019