Funcionaria de Trump compara NYCHA con penuria en Centroamérica para espantar a caravana migrante

Dear Migrant Caravan:

We know the majority of you seek asylum for a better life in America & are fleeing oppressed conditions of abject poverty w/o heat & running water.

Well, with all due respect, don’t come to NYC because @NYCHA residents don’t have it here either! 😤 #NoMore https://t.co/HuGJ1DF1ar

— Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) December 4, 2018