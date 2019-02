María Elena Salinas se solidariza con Jorge Ramos y sus ex compañeros

View this post on Instagram

@uninoticias news team is leaving Venezuela now. We were spelled for the thought questioning of @jorgeramosnews to Maduro. – – He got very irritated when Ramos showing video of kids eating my trash trucks, he keeps denying that images show. – – They got our equipment and the video of the interview confiscated including Ramos and producers and cameramen cell phones. But they can shut up us. We will continue questioning to bring you only the truth. @jorgeramosnews @danielcoronell