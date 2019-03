Alertan por dos casos de secuestro virtual que demanda dinero por rescate de hijo

SCAM ALERT!! Over the last 24 hours, there has been two incidents of a virtual kidnapping scam. One parent paid several thousand dollars and the other parent almost did but luckily LBPD intervened and stopped it. PLEASE contact LBPD before you take any action. @lagunabeachgov pic.twitter.com/vEIBzvJHwG

— Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) March 8, 2019