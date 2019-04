Camión de MTA se impacta en tienda de bagels en Queens; hay 5 heridos

(Woodside, Queens) MTA Bus Crashed Into Bagel Shop — The driver of a Q18 bus was injured after the bus with a bagel shop at Woodside Ave & 58th St. More video and updates: https://t.co/n8relDP7CI #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp_NYC pic.twitter.com/aHMjQrN4Je

— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) April 7, 2019