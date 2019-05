Estados Unidos confisca buque de carga de Corea de Norte; aumenta la tensión

“Our office uncovered North Korea’s scheme to export tons of high-grade coal to foreign buyers by concealing the origin of their ship, the Wise Honest,” @SDNYnews U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

My developing story, @CourthouseNews. https://t.co/Gzso3cDenb

— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 9, 2019