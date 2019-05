Fotos: Una bacteria come-carne devoró parte de su cuerpo, pero eso no le impide ser un atleta

View this post on Instagram

Four years ago, I was discharged from Mayo Clinic. I was thankful to be out, but I knew I still had a lot of work to do. Surviving was not enough. I’ve accomplished a lot in these past four years, not only physically but also professionally. I will still keep challenging myself, as there is still room for improvement (for instance, you can see how my skin grafts pull my body to the right slightly). I want some company, though, as I know there are others who have their own obstacles to face, and I want to help them as I have been. After all, society works best when we all work together. #gordoncdt #improvingimperfection #inspireotherstobegreat #crosstrainingforrunners #skingrafts #mayoclinic #necrotizingfasciitis #workoutwithyourfriends #challengeyourself