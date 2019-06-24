El escalofriante mensaje que una mujer muerta durante 27 minutos y resucitada 6 veces, recibió del más allá

View this post on Instagram

I am sharing this because many have asked and want to know more. If you’d like you can watch my aunt and uncle meeting the paramedics who saved her on the link in my bio. While my Aunt’s story has impacted me in ways I can’t explain, I was not there when my Aunt collapsed. My Uncle Brian, my cousin Tatum, and their friend Jeff were there when she collapsed in her Arizona driveway. They were getting ready for a hike one second, and the next second saw my Aunt unconscious on the ground. My Uncle Brian and Jeff immediately did chest compressions before first responders arrived. My cousin Tatum watched as her dad tried to save her mom. In fact, paramedics stated she had no pulse and was shocked five times (I thought four). I hope to share more parts of the story soon, through the eyes of others who were there.