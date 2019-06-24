El escalofriante mensaje que una mujer muerta durante 27 minutos y resucitada 6 veces, recibió del más allá

Cuando Tina Hines y su esposo Brian salieron a caminar una mañana de mayo de 2018 en Phoenix, no imaginaron que ese día su vida cambiaría por completo. Repentinamente, Tina cayó desvanecida al suelo, sus ojos estaban en blanco y su piel lucía de color morado. Brian se dio cuenta de que no respiraba, pero logró resucitarla con RCP por primera vez.
Más tarde, en el hospital, la propia Tina escribiría un escalofriante mensaje que la mujer, muerta durante 27 minutos y resucitada seis veces, recibió del más allá.
A pesar de hacer ejercicio regular y comer sanamente, Tina sufrió un paro cardiaco repentino que detuvo su corazón en seis ocasiones en total, otras tres camino al hospital donde fue resucitada por los paramédicos y por su esposo, y dos veces más ya en el nosocomio. En total, estuvo muerta por 27 minutos.
I am sharing this because many have asked and want to know more. If you’d like you can watch my aunt and uncle meeting the paramedics who saved her on the link in my bio. While my Aunt’s story has impacted me in ways I can’t explain, I was not there when my Aunt collapsed. My Uncle Brian, my cousin Tatum, and their friend Jeff were there when she collapsed in her Arizona driveway. They were getting ready for a hike one second, and the next second saw my Aunt unconscious on the ground. My Uncle Brian and Jeff immediately did chest compressions before first responders arrived. My cousin Tatum watched as her dad tried to save her mom. In fact, paramedics stated she had no pulse and was shocked five times (I thought four). I hope to share more parts of the story soon, through the eyes of others who were there.
Al volver a la vida en el hospital, Tina le hizo señales a una de sus hija para que le diera un papel y una pluma, donde garabateó un mensaje que parece escrito por un niño o en otro idioma. En él se lee: “It’s real” (es real). Cuando los presentes en su habitación le preguntaron qué era real, ella sólo pudo señalar al cielo con los ojos llenos de lágrimas.
Una vez recuperada, Tina relató que, durante el tiempo que estuvo muerta, vio unas puertas negras y a Jesucristo delante de ellas, rodeado por un resplandor amarillo brillante.
La experiencia marcó de manera importante a la propia Tina y a su familia, al punto que hace unos días una de sus sobrinas, Madie Johnson, se tatuó en la muñeca de la mano derecha el mensaje garabateado por su tía al resucitar y lo compartió en Instagram junto con la historia.
(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️
“Su historia es demasiado real para no compartirla y me ha dado una confianza más fuerte en una fe que a menudo no se ve. Ha hecho tangible una esperanza eterna que no está muy lejos. Te amo. La forma en que amas audazmente a Jesús y a los demás ha cambiado la forma en que espero vivir y amar”, escribió la chica.
Tina Hines cuenta ahora con un marcapasos y un desfibrilador para evitar futuras emergencias.