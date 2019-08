¡Sorprendente! Así baila Shakira hip hop para perder peso

View this post on Instagram

Two Colombian coffees later, a jackhammer fascia blaster, and some sick beats and @shakira is BACK!! Even after 9 years together, I can still surprise her with my crazy tricks 😉💪🏻💥☕️I’ll post more #bts action of our Miami adventures tomorrow on my stories! Xo ~AK * * *#justgotkaisered #shakira #theaktstudios #fitspo #workoutmotivation #surprise #train #workout #fitness #wellness #dance #buzz #getkaisered #badassery 🤘🏻