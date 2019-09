Jencarlos Canela, ‘demasiado atractivo’ para la saga ‘Fast and Furious’

View this post on Instagram

So, true story: I auditioned for #fastandfurious bc it has some of the things I love the most: music, fast cars and family. They said I was “too good looking” for a part in the cast; it was that or maybe my audition sucked ass!! 😂 Regardless, it felt like the worse compliment I had ever gotten. The good news is I think they’re going to make like 40 more so I still have a chance. To everyone out there that is knocking on doors that close in your face, don’t stop!! That’s why my arms are big bc I’VE BEEN AND WILL KEEP FUCKIN KNOCKING BABY!!