Sentencian a los primeros 5 pandilleros juzgados por el crimen brutal de Junior Guzmán en El Bronx

Great job, NYC! Thank you for your tips to @NYPDTips. Three more wanted members of the violent Trinitarios gang have been APPREHENDED. We're still looking for the 2 individuals below, wanted for gang violence in Bronx & Manhattan. Call us anonymously 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/FqdjxqVB9B

— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 10, 2019