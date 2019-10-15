Estas son las millonarias ganancias que Adele genera sin necesidad de trabajar

Adele es una de las cantantes que obtiene millonarias ganancias.
La intérprete de “Set Fire to the Rain” obtuvo ingresos en 2018 por más de 25 millones de euros sin lanzar música nueva o salir de gira.
Según el diario “The Sun”, las responsables de generar dinero para la británica son sus dos empresas: Melted Stone Ltd. y Melted Stone Publishing Ltd.
La primera es la encargada de recaudar las ganancias de sus tres álbumes de estudio: 19, de 2008; 21 de 2011 y 25, de 2015; además de los ingresos de sus respectivas giras, lo que sumó un total de 56 millones de euros.
View this post on Instagram
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
La segunda empresa, Melted Stone Publishing Ltd., es la encargada de administrar las ganancias por el uso de la música y canciones de Adele, que en 2018 fueron superiores a los 23.3 millones de euros.
Las ganancias de ambas empresas se mantienen en su gran mayoría al interior de las mismas, pero tomando el pago anual que la cantante recibió, 25 millones de euros, equivale a haber ganado 68 mil euros por día.