El bellísimo regalo de cumpleaños que Kim Kardashian le hizo a su madre

Hace unos días fue el cumpleaños número 61 de la icónica madre del clan Kardashian- Jenner y sus hijas no escatimaron en esfuerzos para recompensarla por todo lo que les ha enseñado.
Así lo demostró Kim Kardashian, quien compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram la gran sorpresa que organizó tanto para su mamá como para sus hermanas, quienes tampoco la conocían y reaccionaron igual de asombradas.
Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time. When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.
“Para su cumpleaños, planeé un pequeño almuerzo, solo con sus hijos y sus amigos más cercanos de más de 40 años. Envié invitaciones con un lugar que todos conocemos. Cuando todos llegaron, les dije que tenía una sorpresa y que no era allí donde estaríamos comiendo. Luego les di a todos la invitación REAL y una vez que todos vieron la dirección de hacia dónde íbamos, las lágrimas llenaron la sala.”
La socialité rentó la casa en la que ellas habían crecido al lado de su madre y padre, Robert Kardashian, remodelándola para que se viera lo más cercana posible a como era en esos tiempos. Rentó también los autos que ellos habían tenido e incluso rehizo las placas de su madre “2 DIE 4”, las cuales también protagonizaron el pastel de cumpleaños.
Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!
“¡Este fue el día más especial y nostálgico de mi vida y sentimos la presencia de mi padre disfrutando este día con nosotros!” afirmó Kim en el mismo post.
Me contuve y no lloré todo el almuerzo a pesar de que lloré durante todo el proceso de planificación. Pero al final entré en mi antiguo baño, cerré la puerta y lloré mucho.