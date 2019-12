“El violador eres tú”: el potente himno feminista nacido en Chile que resuena en México, Colombia, Francia o España

As feminists in Paris we are responding to the call made by #LasTesis from Chili to raise our voice against femicides and rape!

The guilty one is not me, my clothes or where I was. The rapist is you, the police, the justice system, the state, the society! 👊 pic.twitter.com/1HROJyGGwm

— dilâra (@DilaraGurcu) November 29, 2019