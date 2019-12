¡Sí se puede! Este DT es sordo y ganó un premio por su labor

⚽️"You come to realise that sport is the same whoever takes part in it.”@BrentfordFCCST deaf football coach won the Changing Lives Award at the @_UKCoaching awards last night.

👇 Read more below:https://t.co/OnzymBWvqG pic.twitter.com/gRfXxn6ugB

— Brentford FC CST (@BrentfordFCCST) December 6, 2019