Cierran accesos a Jersey City tras tiroteo mortal en bodega

The #HCPO is confirming that one police officer has been fatally shot today in #JerseyCity. Two add'l officers & one civilian have also been struck by gunfire but they are stable. Avoid the entire area surrounding MLK Blvd & Bayview Ave. More info to follow.

— ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 10, 2019