¡Bellos!: la primera postal de Navidad de Meghan Markle, Harry y Archie

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas Eve Eve and happy holidays everyone! 🎄❤️🎅🏽 This was too precious not to share. I mean, how freaking cute is Archie?! 🥺 This lovely Christmas card was sent from the Sussexes via e-card this year to be more environmentally friendly. It was shared with friends, family, and colleagues in addition to their charities/patronages. Love this fam and I hope they’re having a lovely time in Canada🌹 #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #archie #royals #christmas #holidays